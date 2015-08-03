TOKYO Aug 3 Japanese manufacturing activity
expanded at the fastest pace in five months in July though not
as much as initially expected, a private survey showed on
Monday, suggesting economic growth may be slowly recovering
after an expected second-quarter slump.
The final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) was a seasonally adjusted 51.2 in July,
slightly below a preliminary reading of 51.4 but above a final
50.1 in June.
The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates
expansion from contraction for the third consecutive month.
The final index for new orders was 50.9, returning to
expansion but less than the preliminary reading of 51.3. In
June, the new orders index was 49.6.
The output component of the PMI index was 52.2, little
changed from a preliminary 52.3 and above 50.9 in June in a sign
that output growth picked up.
The new export orders index, however, fell to 52.2 from 54.0
in the previous month in a sign that China's economic slowdown
is continuing to hurt global demand. The flash estimate of new
export orders was 52.3.
Japan's economy is seen growing an annualised 0.7 percent in
April-June, a Reuters poll of economists showed, though some
market watchers believe it may have contracted.
That would be a slowdown from an annualised 3.9 percent
growth in January-March as consumer spending, exports and
factory output weakened.
The economy is expected to expand an annualised 2.0 percent
in the current quarter, the poll showed, but some economists are
worried about the strength of the recovery to disappointing
consumer spending, which unexpectedly fell in June.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)