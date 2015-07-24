TOKYO, July 24 Japanese manufacturing activity
in July expanded at the fastest pace in five months, a survey
showed on Friday, suggesting economic growth is picking up after
an expected slump in the second quarter.
The flash Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.4 in July
from a final 50.1 in June.
The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates
expansion from contraction for the third consecutive month.
The index for new orders rose to a preliminary 51.3 from a
final 49.6 in the previous month, which probably explains the
recent data showing firms are becoming more confident about
increasing capital spending.
The output component of the PMI index rose to 52.3 from 50.9
in June.
The new export orders index, however, fell to 52.3 from 54.0
in the previous month, which again supports evidence of fitful
global demand as China's growth rate stays on low gear.
Japan's economy is seen growing an annualised 0.7 percent in
April-June, a Reuters poll showed.
That would be a slowdown from an annualised 3.9 percent
growth in January-March as consumer spending, exports and
factory output weakened.
The economy is expected to expand an annualised 2.0 percent
in the current quarter, the poll showed.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)