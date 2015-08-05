TOKYO Aug 5 Japanese services sector activity
expanded in July at a slightly slower pace than the previous
month, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting only a moderate
rebound in the economy after an expected contraction in the
second quarter.
The Markit/Nikkei Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index
(PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 51.2 in July from 51.8 in
June.
The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates
expansion from contraction for the fourth consecutive month.
The index for new business rose to 53.2 from 52.6 to
indicate the fastest growth since May 2013.
There is a growing chance that Japan's economy contracted in
April-June as industrial output, exports and consumer spending
weakened. Gross domestic product for the second quarter is due
on Aug. 17.
An expansion in services sector activity in July suggests
that domestic demand is holding firm, which would bolster the
argument that the economy will resume growing in July-September.
But pockets of weakness in the economy mean that the pace of any
rebound could be moderate.
Robust economic growth is essential for the Bank of Japan to
meet its 2 percent inflation target by its self-imposed deadline
of sometime around the first half of fiscal 2016.
