TOKYO Jan 31 Japanese manufacturing
activity expanded in January at the fastest pace in five months
as companies recovered from supply chain disruptions, a survey
showed on Tuesday, but firms warned that Europe's debt crisis
and a slowdown in China will hurt export demand.
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.7 in January from
50.2 in December.
The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for two consecutive months. The index
also marked the highest reading since 51.9 in August 2011.
Japanese manufacturing activity weakened twice last year as
Japan's record earthquake on March 11 and floods in Thailand's
industrial base from late July disrupted Japanese firms' supply
of parts.
"January PMI data suggest that the sector has begun 2012 on
a firmer footing following a year in which supply chain
disruptions emanating from March's earthquake and flooding in
Thailand disrupted firms' production plans," said Alex Hamilton,
an economist at Markit.
"However, the survey findings paint a relatively flat growth
picture, and demand for Japanese manufactured goods remains
muted. Companies cited sluggish demand from China and Europe as
the principal drag on new export order growth."
The index for new export orders, rose to 50.2 from 49.1 in
the previous month, just barely breaking above the 50 threshold
to show the first expansion since February last year.
The output component of the PMI index rose to 51.4 in
January from 49.6 in December to show the first expansion in
three months.