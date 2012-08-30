TOKYO Aug 31 Japanese manufacturing activity
contracted in August to the lowest level in 16 months, a survey
showed on Friday, as the weakening global economy continued to
weigh on exports and industrial output.
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.7 in August from
47.9 in July.
The index remained below the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for the third straight month and was
the lowest reading since April 2011, one month after a record
earthquake, tsunami and ensuing nuclear disaster struck Japan's
northeast coast.
"The data provide further evidence to suggest that growth in
the world's third largest economy is faltering in the face of
weakening global demand conditions," said Alex Hamilton, an
economist at Markit.
"Overall new business declined at a solid rate, while the
index measuring trends in factory output fell further over the
month."
The index for new export orders, a leading indicator of
Japanese exports, rose to 45.5 from 43.2 in the previous month
but remained below the 50 threshold for the fifth consecutive
month.
The output component of the PMI index fell to 46.9 from
July's 47.3, also the lowest reading since April last year.