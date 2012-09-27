TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese manufacturing activity
contracted in September but at a slower pace than the previous
month in a tentative sign that weak overseas demand may be
stabilising.
But the data showed activity contracted for a fourth
straight month, suggesting that industrial production shrank in
the July-September quarter as Europe's sovereign debt crisis
continues to weigh on the global economy.
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 48.0 in September from
47.7 in August.
The index remained below the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for the fourth consecutive month.
"Despite the modest rise in the headline PMI during
September, the latest survey data remained consistent with an
ongoing contraction of industrial production on a quarterly
basis," said Paul Smith, a senior economist at Markit and author
of the report.
The output component of the PMI index also rose slightly to
47.1 from 46.9 in August.
The new orders index rose to 45.9 from 45.3 in August, below
the 50 threshold for a fourth consecutive month but suggesting a
slightly slower pace of decline in orders.
The index measuring inventories of finished goods fell to
48.8 from 49.1 in the previous month as companies sought to
lower costs stemming from holding excess inventories.
The index for new export orders rose to 46.3 from 45.5 in
the previous month, but remained below the 50 threshold for a
sixth month.
The world's third-largest economy is confronting a decline
in exports from slowing global growth and the effects of a
strong yen, while there are also signs domestic demand is
faltering. The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy last week as
prospects of a near-term recovery fade and said it will act
again to provide more support to the economy if necessary.