TOKYO May 24 This week's turbulence in Tokyo
markets exposes a key risk of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's all-in
strategy to revive Japan's economy - if investor confidence
falters, the government and the Bank of Japan may be left with
few options to turn the tide.
On Friday, the Nikkei share average had another
tumultuous session, traversing a 7.1 percent range between
positive and negative territory before ending up 0.9 percent.
The violent moves kept investors on edge after a 7.3-percent
slide on Thursday, the sharpest drop for the Japanese stock
market since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
At the same time, the 10-year-bond yield, a
key interest rate linked to home mortgages and business loans,
has almost tripled from the 0.315 percent record low it plumbed
in early April just after the central bank announced its plans
for a massive increase in asset purchases.
The wild market gyrations represent the first serious test
for Abe, who has become a popular figure at home and on Wall
Street for pro-growth policies featuring massive monetary
easing, a big burst of government spending and a promised
"growth strategy" centred on deregulation and trade
liberalisation.
Another issue is the danger of the debilitating side-effects
on asset markets stemming from the eventual roll-back of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's massive stimulus - external risks that
Tokyo could do little to overcome.
In fact, Thursday's Nikkei rout was triggered by weak
factory activity data in China, Japan's second-biggest export
market, and on concerns sparked by Fed chief Ben Bernanke's
suggestion that its bond-buying could be tapered this year.
Most analysts and many overseas investors seemed ready to
write off the Nikkei's tumble as an inevitable wave of
profit-taking.
The average has only slipped back to its levels as of early
May and remains up nearly 70 percent since mid-November when it
became clear Abe was likely to be become premier and implement
his reflationary policies.
"It's just a speed bump, in my view," said New York-based
fund manager Audrey Kaplan at the $656 million Federated
InterContinental Fund who has increased the Japan weighting in
her fund to 20 percent from 15 percent at end-March.
"The economic conditions in Japan are substantially better
than they were a few months ago. That will support the market."
But one challenge for Abe and his hand-picked BOJ chief,
Haruhiko Kuroda, is that the positive wave of investor and
consumer sentiment has run far ahead of sustainable gains in the
world's third-largest economy in key measures such as income or
corporate spending, analysts say.
'THE MARKET EFFECT'
Consumption has picked up and exports have stabilised on
Abenomics, especially the unprecedented easing by the BOJ, which
has vowed to end 15 years of entrenched deflation and tepid
growth by doubling the supply of money to generate 2 percent
inflation over the coming two years.
Supporters of Abenomics say it's the best chance Japan has
of escaping the liquidity trap as changing perceptions will
create a virtuous circle of consumption, bigger company profits,
investment and higher wages that ultimately revitalizes growth.
In his first response to the market turbulence, Kuroda,
largely unruffled, told a seminar that bond market stability "is
extremely desirable."
The BOJ chief also struck an optimistic stance on the bank's
policies.
"What's most important is that the effect (of our monetary
easing) creates a positive cycle of production, income and
expenditure in the economy, leading to a gradual rise in prices.
That's our hope and something that's achievable. We're in the
process of this taking shape," Kuroda said.
The yen is down more than 20 percent against the dollar and
interest rates have remained relatively low, cheering investors
and Japanese exporters.
Japan's seven automakers, one of the main beneficiaries of
the weaker yen, have outlined plans to increase capital spending
by almost 15 percent this financial year on a global basis but
those plans will take time to play out.
In the meantime, keeping consumer, corporate and investor
confidence is crucial.
"Japan's economy is turning up because confidence is
improving and households are spending even though their incomes
aren't rising," said Koji Haji, chief economist at NLI Research
Institute. "It's the market effect."
Abe's cabinet members lined up after Thursday's market
plunge to say they would press on with existing policies.
"The government is steadily making progress with steps to
revive Japan's economy," Economics Minister Akira Amari said on
Friday. "I don't see any problems there."
THIRD ARROW
It's not clear what the government or BOJ could do if the
markets decisively turn on Abe.
He cannot easily ramp up government spending or postpone a
planned sales-tax hike without endangering confidence that Japan
has a plan to rein in its huge debt pile, which at well over
double annual economic output is the biggest in the developed
world.
A Japanese government advisory panel is set to warn in the
coming days that there is "no guarantee" that domestic investors
will keep financing the debt, raising the prospect of a damaging
spike in bond yields, according to a draft report.
That raises the stakes for Abe's "third arrow", growth
strategies expected to be announced in June and to include tax
changes to encourage corporate investment, steps to encourage
more women in the workforce and liberalisation of the power and
healthcare sectors.
Indeed, analysts say a durable revival in the economy will
depend to a large extent on Abe's third arrow, a thorny
challenge that has fazed many of the prime minister's
predecessors.
"The important thing now given the high level of market
expectations for Abenomics is how quickly the growth strategies
that we will get in June can catch up," said Mitsubishi
UFJMorgan Stanley fixed income strategist Naomi Muguruma.
"These steps won't have an immediate effect so it will be
important for the government to keep policy steps coming in
rapid succession that secure market confidence."
Kuroda's BOJ also faces a challenge in keeping long-term
interest rates in check.
"He will have to do something," said Joseph Capurso, a
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Like
what? Buy more JGBs and buy enough to convince the market yields
can come down."
The 10-year bond yield briefly rose on Thursday morning to
1.0 percent - a level flagged by many analysts as a worry line
for the BOJ as it could begin to push up mortgage and other
borrowing costs and threaten a nascent recovery.
NLI's Haji said the BOJ could be forced to change the way it
buys bonds.
It could augment the auctions it runs now with financial
institutions with a new procedure to buy bonds directly from the
market, he said. Such a step could allow the central bank to
respond more quickly and in a targeted way along the curve.
"That may be one of the very few means left for the BOJ to
stabilise markets," Haji said. "The only reason it's not doing
this is because it would be tantamount to debt monetisation. But
it is already essentially bankrolling debt, so what's the
difference?"