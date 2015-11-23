TOKYO Nov 23 Japan's government plans to raise
the minimum wage and wages paid to other workers to meet its
target of raising nominal gross domestic product to 600 trillion
yen in five years, a draft of economic stimulus measures showed
on Monday.
The government will also offer some financial support to
people living off their pensions to bolster consumer spending, a
copy of the draft obtained by Reuters showed.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will reward companies
that invest in plants and equipment that improve energy
efficiency, and encourage capital expenditure by small firms,
the draft showed.
The government will also provide a timeframe for lowering
the corporate tax rate below 30 percent to improve
competitiveness, the draft showed.
Economics Minister Akira Amari will present the draft at a
meeting of the government's top advisory panel on Tuesday. Abe's
government is due to finalise economic stimulus measures by the
end of this month.
