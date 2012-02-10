* Yen remains strong versus major currencies
* Japan has struggled to beat deflation
* BOJ under pressure as other central banks ease policy
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's wholesale prices
rose in January at the slowest pace in more than a year as
commodity prices fell and as a strong yen pushed down import
prices, suggesting it will be difficult to shake deflationary
pressure.
The corporate goods price index increased 0.5 percent in the
year to January, the smallest gain since prices started rising
in October 2010, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday. That was
also less than a median estimate from economists for a 0.8
percent annual increase.
Pressure is mounting on the Bank of Japan to ease policy as
the U.S. Federal Reserve's extension of its commitment to
near-zero interest rates could push the dollar lower versus the
yen, possibly further weakening Japanese exporters' earnings and
weighing on Japanese prices.
"This may not translate into higher consumer prices right
away, because that is determined by the output gap," said
Masamichi Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan Securities.
"Still, the net effect is slightly negative. I sense some
political pressure could make the BOJ do something in the
future."
Yen-based import prices rose 1.9 percent in the year to
January, the slowest increase since import prices began rising
in December 2009, the data also showed.
The yen was stable on Friday near 77.60 per dollar.
It is stubbornly close to a record high of 75.31 per dollar
reached on Oct. 31, which prompted the government to conduct
solo intervention.
The yen has also surged to an 11-year high versus the euro
, prompting further concern among Japanese companies
and the government about overseas earnings.
The BOJ's next policy decision due on Feb. 14 may be a close
call, with the board possibly weighing further monetary easing
or setting a more specific inflation goal in the face of
politicians' calls for more steps to support the economy.