TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese wholesale prices rose 1.7 percent in the year to November, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday, due to a temporary spike in energy prices, but a strong yen could lower import prices in the future.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices that companies charge each other for their goods and services, compared with a median forecast of a 1.5 annual increase in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.6 percent annual rise in the previous month.

From the previous month, wholesale prices climbed 0.1 percent, against the median forecast of a 0.2 percent decline.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.4 percent in November from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

NOV OCT SEPT NOV INDEX Year-on-year +1.7 (+1.5) +1.6 +2.5 104.7 Mth-on-mth +0.1 (-0.2) -0.8 -0.1 --- To view the full tables, go to