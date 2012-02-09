TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese wholesale prices
rose 0.5 percent in the year to January, Bank of Japan data
showed on Friday, slowing from the previous month as energy
prices eased due to a dip in global economic growth.
The rise was slightly less than a median forecast for a 0.8
percent annual increase in a Reuters poll and followed a revised
1.2 percent rise in the year to December.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished
products charged to businesses -- fell an annual 0.9 percent.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the
consumer price index, fell an annual 0.8 percent.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage
change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous
figures may be revised):
JAN DEC NOV JAN INDEX
Year-on-year +0.5(+0.8) +1.2 +1.6 104.5
Mth-on-mth -0.1(+0.1) 0.0 0.0 N/A
To view the full tables, go to