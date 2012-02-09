TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese wholesale prices rose 0.5 percent in the year to January, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday, slowing from the previous month as energy prices eased due to a dip in global economic growth.

The rise was slightly less than a median forecast for a 0.8 percent annual increase in a Reuters poll and followed a revised 1.2 percent rise in the year to December.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell an annual 0.9 percent.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell an annual 0.8 percent.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JAN DEC NOV JAN INDEX Year-on-year +0.5(+0.8) +1.2 +1.6 104.5 Mth-on-mth -0.1(+0.1) 0.0 0.0 N/A To view the full tables, go to