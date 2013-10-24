TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.7 percent in September from a year earlier, staying near the
fastest growth in almost five years, government data showed on
Friday, in a sign that the economy is heading towards the end of
deflation.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, matched
a median forecast by economists, the data from the Ministry of
Internal Affairs and Communications showed.
It was the fourth straight month of gains. It followed a 0.8
percent increase in August, which was the fastest pace since
November 2008, when it rose 1 percent.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, was flat in September compared with a year
earlier. The core-core CPI stopped falling for the first time
since December 2008.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.3 percent in October from the year
before, also matching the median market forecast.
