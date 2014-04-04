TOKYO, April 4 Price rises at Japanese
supermarkets did not keep pace with a national tax hike when it
was implemented this week, data showed, although they rose the
second day as the retailers sought to pass on the increase.
Prices at 300 supermarkets nationwide were up 0.9 percent
from year-earlier levels on Tuesday, the day the tax hike took
effect, and up 1.5 percent on Wednesday, according to the UTokyo
Daily Price Index, a gauge maintained by University of Tokyo
Professor Tsutomu Watanabe.
On Monday, the day before the sales tax rate rose to 8
percent from 5 percent, supermarket prices were down 1.0 percent
on year, the index showed.
The rise over the first two days shows that the tax increase
"is steadily being passed along" to consumers, Watanabe told
Reuters.
The index, based on point-of-sales data for as many as
200,000 food items and daily necessities, offers the first broad
indication of how businesses are reacting to the tax hike amid
concerns that it could derail the recovery in the world's
third-biggest economy.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised the tax for the first time
since 1997 in a bid to curb Japan's runaway public debt, which
at more than twice the nation's annual GDP is the biggest in the
industrial world. The increase comes, however, just as the
economy has been slowing.
Abe has been struggling to shake consumers and companies out
of a deflationary mindset in an attempt to decisively pull Japan
out of 15 years of falling prices and tepid growth. The Bank of
Japan last year unleashed unprecedented monetary easing aimed at
generating 2 percent inflation over two years.
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by William Mallard;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)