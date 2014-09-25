UPDATE 1-Kenya's economy grew 5.8 percent in 2016, misses forecast
NAIROBI, April 19 Kenya's economy grew 5.8 percent last year, just above 5.7 percent growth the previous year but still short of forecasts, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was less than economists' median estimate for a 3.2 percent annual gain.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.3 percent in the year to August.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 2.6 percent in September from a year earlier, versus a 2.6 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.
LONDON, April 19 U.S. President Donald Trump is "absolutely not" trying to talk down the strength of the dollar, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted as saying in the Financial Times on Wednesday.