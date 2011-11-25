Nov 25 - Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, its first drop in four months, data from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday, due to a strong yen that pushed down import prices and a decline in energy prices.

The fall also came as the effects of a cigarette tax hike a year ago faded from calculations, putting downward pressure on prices.

Following is a table of Japan's consumer price index (CPI). Tokyo area figures are released a month ahead of the nationwide data (changes in percent, previous figures for Tokyo area may be revised, economists' median forecasts in parentheses):

------------------------------------------------------------------ NATIONWIDE OCT SEPT AUG Year-on-year CPI (core) - 0.1 (-0.1) +0.2 +0.2

CPI (core-core) -1.0 -0.4 -0.5

CPI -0.2 0.0 +0.2 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)

CPI (core) -0.1 -0.2 0.0

CPI (core-core) -0.4 -0.2 0.0

CPI +0.1 -0.1 -0.3 - ------------------------------------------------------------------

TOKYO NOV OCT SEPT Year-on-year CPI (core) -0.5 (-0.3) -0.4 -0.1

CPI (core-core) -1.1 -1.0 -0.4

CPI -0.8 -0.5 -0.3 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted) CPI (core) -0.2 0.0 -0.1

CPI (core-core) -0.3 -0.2 0.0

CPI -0.5 +0.3 0.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------