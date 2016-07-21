* Govt wants to lend $28 bln to speed up launch of maglev
line
* Critics question economic impact, export potential
* Some rail company execs wary of govt interference in
project
By Ami Miyazaki, Izumi Nakagawa and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, July 22 Few doubt Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's decision to invest public funds in a $90 billion
dollar high-tech "maglev" railway makes political sense. Whether
it makes equally good economic sense is less clear.
Proponents say lending government money to Central Japan
Railway Company (JR Tokai) to speed up the launch of a
service linking Tokyo and Osaka with a high-speed, magnetically
levitated train will spark growth in an economy still fragile
after three years of an "Abenomics" mix of hyper-easy monetary
policy, spending and promised structural reforms.
But critics counter the government is targeting the plan
mainly because it has a big price tag, and doubt its economic
impact and export potential.
"Abe needs to spend a lot of money and it's easy to spend on
big projects," said Fujitsu Research Institute economist Martin
Schulz. "Abe needs things that are linked to technology, the
future of infrastructure and getting Japan into the next
century. On paper, maglev ticks most of the boxes," said Schulz,
adding the benefits might not stack up in practice.
Other private economists share those doubts. "It is highly
questionable whether we need to fast-track this," said Hiroshi
Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.
Abe's administration decided to back the project only after
the Bank of Japan in January adopted a negative interest rate
policy and the government got a Group of 20 go-ahead for more
fiscal spending, interviews with local and national government
officials, a JR Tokai executive and an Abe adviser showed.
Abe has pledged a stimulus package by the end of July,
including using the government's Fiscal Investment and Loan
Programme (FILP) to help JR Tokai bring forward operation of the
maglev line from Nagoya to Osaka by up to eight years to 2037.
The government is looking to lend 3 trillion yen ($28
billion) over three years at 0.3 percent interest, to be paid
back over 20 or 30 years, an LDP lawmaker told Reuters.
JR Tokai's original plan called for finishing a line from
Tokyo to Nagoya, central Japan, by 2027 and - after an
eight-year break to pay back debt - opening service to Osaka in
2045.
The maglev, with speeds of up to 500 km (311 miles) per hour
and running through tunnels deep under mountainous terrain,
would cut the trip to Nagoya by one hour to 40 minutes, and to
Osaka to just 67 minutes from 145 minutes.
"GO IT ALONE"
Unable to find a powerful political sponsor and with big
public works projects out of fashion, JR Tokai had abandoned
efforts to get government aid about a decade ago. In December
2014 began construction for the Tokyo-Nagoya line using private
funding.
That same year, business leaders, governors and LDP
lawmakers in western Japan stepped up lobbying for a "national
project" to finish the line to Osaka at the same time as that to
Nagoya.
"Originally, JR Tokai said it would fund this itself ... but
people in Osaka wanted to speed up the second stage and wondered
if FILP could be used," said a senior government source.
FILP loans are financed by government bonds, but are not
included in the regular budget so issuing them technically
doesn't increase Japan's debt, already equal to more than twice
the size of the economy. Such project-specific loans must be
paid back by the firm that receives them.
That lobbying effort seemed to be going nowhere until early
this year, when the government began eyeing a stimulus package.
"I proposed to Prime Minister Abe we make the best use of
the negative rate environment to spur private and public
investments," Abe adviser Satoshi Fujii, a Kyoto University
professor, told Reuters.
Pushing forward completion by eight years would have an
economic spinoff of "several tens of trillions of yen", Fujii
added.
JR Tokai is considering the offer but some executives worry
the government will try to butt into its plans for the maglev
line.
"If they put in money, politicians will interfere for sure,"
one JR Tokai executive told Reuters. "I wish the president would
say 'No'."
A JR Tokai spokesman said fast-tracking the project by the
full eight years would be tough given the need to assess
environmental impacts and other challenges.
"DREAM TECHNOLOGY" FOR EXPORT
Some economists question how much speeding up the project
would stimulate the economy anyway.
"I have to give them credit for vision, but I'm not sure the
numbers add up," said Morgan Stanley MUFG chief economist Robert
Feldman.
Abe, who is close to JR Tokai Chairman emeritus Yoshiyuki
Kasai, has touted the maglev as a "dream technology" that could,
for example, link New York and Washington in under an hour.
Experts, however, cast doubt on the extent of overseas
demand.
"What is being sought is not super-high speed ... It's
safety, convenience, network and environmental protection," said
Reijiro Hashiyama, a University of Alabama professor emeritus.
"In short, the export potential is zero."
($1 = 107.1800 yen)
(Writing and additional reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)