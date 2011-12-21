TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese credit rating
agency Rating and Investment Information Inc said on Wednesday
it has cut its rating on Japan to AA+ from AAA, citing
inadequate social security reform and an unclear outlook for
economic revitalisation.
It was Japan's first downgrade by a domestic ratings agency,
reflecting growing unease among the Japanese public about the
country's fiscal quagmire, although the nation has endured a
series of downgrades by other agencies such as Standard & Poor's
and Moody's Investors service.
Both Moody's and Standard and Poor's rate Japan at the
lowest rung of AA.
R&I said in a statement that even if Japan raised its sales
tax, as the government intends, an increase in government debt
was unavoidable. There was no sign of stabilising the ratio of
debt to GDP, it said.
Market reaction to the announcement was limited,
as few market players believe Japan, which has a huge pool of
domestic savings supporting its bond markets, faces immediate
financing problems such as those seen in some euro zone
countries.
But while the Japanese bond market has continued to attract
investors, mostly Japanese, shunning risky assets and euro zone
bonds, the clock is ticking for Tokyo to deal with its soaring
public debt, which has grown to roughly twice the size of its $5
trillion economy.
Japan's ageing and declining population could shrink its
private savings in the coming years, while its interest
payments, which have been kept low because of persistent
deflation, could spiral out of control if bond yields rise.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, aware of such a risk, has
vowed to double the sales tax rate to 10 percent by the middle
of the decade, as a step to balance the budget.
Still, the plan is meeting resistance from many ruling party
lawmakers as they fear a voter backlash.
Debate on raising the sales tax rate, one of the lowest
among major economies, has long been politically touchy one as
some argue that the last consumption tax increase, in 1997,
triggered a recession that led to a long period of deflation.