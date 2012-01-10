TOKYO Jan 10 Japanese retail investors boosted government bond purchases last month out of a desire to support people in areas devastated by the March earthquake, with bond sales to individuals hitting the biggest amount since 2008, the Ministry of Finance said.

Reconstruction bonds, which went on sale to retail investors last month, attracted sales worth 745.4 billion yen ($9.7 billion), nearly double the amount the government sold to retail investors last September, despite low interest rates.

December's bond sales accounted for roughly half the 1.5 trillion yen the government plans to sell to retail investors, a fraction of the total 11.55 trillion yen of reconstruction bond issuance planned in the fiscal year ending on March 31.

"Sales of government bonds to individuals have been slack recently amid low interest rates, but reconstruction bonds drew brisk demand," said a ministry official. "We hear that many people felt they wanted to pitch in even with a small amount to support reconstruction."

With Japan's public debt about twice the size of gross domestic product, the government plans to repay the bulk of reconstruction bonds by raising income tax and corporate tax in the coming years.

Ministry officials, citing briefings by financial institutions, said many customers bought government bonds for the first time, saying they wanted to contribute even a small amount of purchases. They are available in amounts starting at 10,000 yen.

Individuals who buy reconstruction bonds receive a letter of thanks from Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

From this March, the government will start offering retail investors gold or silver commemorative coins depending on the amount of bonds they buy if they hold them for a certain time.

Reconstruction bonds, first marketed Dec. 5-30, carry about the same yields as ordinary government bonds, with fixed rates on the three- and five-year tranches at 0.18 percent and 0.33 percent. Ten-year floating rate bonds are also available.

The Finance Ministry will sell 2.5 trillion yen, or about 93 percent of the total 2.7 trillion yen of reconstruction bond issuance planned in the next fiscal year from April, to individual investors.

Japanese individual investors own only 3.9 percent of government debt.