TOKYO Nov 24 Japan's powerful lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a set of bills for tax hikes and other steps to help pay for rebuilding from the devastating March earthquake, paving the way for their enactment by the end of this month.

Policymakers hope the financing bills that also call for sales of the government's shareholdings will help limit strains on the country's already tattered public finances.

The bills lay the foundation for implementing the 12.1 trillion yen ($157 billion) supplementary budget for reconstruction and stipulate terms for repaying 11.55 trillion yen's worth of new bonds to finance the bulk of rebuilding.

But Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has backed away from his initial plan to complete the repayment of reconstruction bonds in a decade and has extended the period to 25 years to pacify often hostile opposition parties.

The Democrat-led government needed to make a further compromise by dropping tobacco tax from the list of tax items being targeted.

The funding bills call for raising 10.5 trillion yen ($135.5 billion) mainly by generating 7.5 trillion yen over 25 years from a 2.1 percent hike in income tax and 2.4 trillion yen over three years from corporate tax.

LIMITING THE BURDEN

To limit the tax burden, the government aims for non-tax revenues and savings of 7 trillion yen or more by selling its shareholdings in Japan Tobacco Inc, energy-related firms and the giant postal system.

With public debt twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy, the government faces a balancing act to pay for the nation's biggest reconstruction effort since the years following World War Two without choking a fragile economic recovery.

As political haggling has delayed key reconstruction legislation, some economists warn that Japan's economy could slip back into a recession before public spending starts trickling in, under the weight of the yen's persistent strength and slowing global growth.

Total spending of 19 trillion yen is planned over the next five years to rebuild northeast coastal areas devastated by the disaster that left 17 trilion yen in material damage. Of the total, 6 trillion yen has already been passed by parliament in two earlier extra budgets for the year to March.

The funding bills also calls for creating a special budget account in the fiscal year from next April to separately manage reconstruction financing and avoid further tax hikes even if the cost of rebuilding increases in the future.

