TOKYO Nov 24 Japan's powerful lower house
of parliament on Thursday passed a set of bills for tax hikes
and other steps to help pay for rebuilding from the devastating
March earthquake, paving the way for their enactment by the end
of this month.
Policymakers hope the financing bills that also call for
sales of the government's shareholdings will help limit strains
on the country's already tattered public finances.
The bills lay the foundation for implementing the 12.1
trillion yen ($157 billion) supplementary budget for
reconstruction and stipulate terms for repaying 11.55 trillion
yen's worth of new bonds to finance the bulk of
rebuilding.
But Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has backed away from his
initial plan to complete the repayment of reconstruction bonds
in a decade and has extended the period to 25 years to pacify
often hostile opposition parties.
The Democrat-led government needed to make a further
compromise by dropping tobacco tax from the list of tax items
being targeted.
The funding bills call for raising 10.5 trillion yen ($135.5
billion) mainly by generating 7.5 trillion yen over 25 years
from a 2.1 percent hike in income tax and 2.4 trillion yen over
three years from corporate tax.
LIMITING THE BURDEN
To limit the tax burden, the government aims for non-tax
revenues and savings of 7 trillion yen or more by selling its
shareholdings in Japan Tobacco Inc, energy-related
firms and the giant postal system.
With public debt twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion
economy, the government faces a balancing act to pay for the
nation's biggest reconstruction effort since the years following
World War Two without choking a fragile economic recovery.
As political haggling has delayed key reconstruction
legislation, some economists warn that Japan's economy could
slip back into a recession before public spending starts
trickling in, under the weight of the yen's persistent strength
and slowing global growth.
Total spending of 19 trillion yen is planned over the next
five years to rebuild northeast coastal areas devastated by the
disaster that left 17 trilion yen in material damage. Of the
total, 6 trillion yen has already been passed by parliament in
two earlier extra budgets for the year to March.
The funding bills also calls for creating a special budget
account in the fiscal year from next April to separately manage
reconstruction financing and avoid further tax hikes even if the
cost of rebuilding increases in the future.
