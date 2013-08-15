TOKYO Aug 15 Japan is approaching an end to
deflation, the government said on Thursday, offering its most
upbeat view on prices in nearly four years as a steady pick-up
in the economy allows more companies to pass on rising costs to
consumers.
The government also revised up its assessment on the job
market to say it is "improving," as falls in the yen triggered
by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies boost
manufacturers' profits and push down the jobless rate to levels
before the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
"Recent price developments indicate that deflation is
ending," the government said in a monthly economic report for
August, offering a brighter view than last month when it said
deflationary pressures were easing.
But it is too early to declare that Japan has made a
sustained exit from deflation, according to an official who
briefed journalists on the report, noting that doing so would
require more lasting rises in consumer prices.
Japanese consumer prices rose in June for the first time in
more than a year, although most of the increase was due to
higher electricity bills rather than stronger demand that could
drive a durable recovery.
The government has described the economy as in deflation
since November 2009. Removing the word "deflation" from the
report, or declaring that deflation is over, would herald a
major success in its battle with price declines.
The government kept intact its assessment on the overall
economy, saying it is "picking up steadily and showing some
moves toward a sustained recovery."
The upgrade in its assessment on the job market came in
response to data showing Japan's unemployment rate fell to 3.9
percent in June, its lowest since October 2008. Last month, the
report said the job market was improving, albeit with some signs
of weaknesses.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent in April-June
to mark the third straight quarter of expansion as a pick-up in
exports added to sustained strength in personal consumption.
That bodes well for Abe, who has made an end to economic
stagnation among his top policy priorities, and the Bank of
Japan, which offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in two years.
Still, concerns remain.
Data earlier this week showed Japan's core machinery orders
fell in June and companies expect them to fall further in the
current quarter, another sign that government stimulus has yet
to boost capital spending as debate intensifies over how to
address massive and growing public debt.
Second-quarter growth also was slower than expected,
offering ammunition to those seeking to temper a planned
sales-tax increase over fears it could stifle the economic
recovery.