* Govt says economy picking up slowly

* Govt downgrades view on capital spending, saying it is leveling off

* Caution over downside risks from European debt crisis, volatile mkts and Thai floods

By Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Nov 24 Japan's government stuck to its assessment that the economy is slowly picking in a monthly report, but said it remains vigilant about risks from a slowdown overseas, volatile markets and the impact from Thailand's floods.

But the government cut its view on companies' capital spending for the first time in six months, saying it is levelling off and is showing signs of weakness as corporate profits are declining.

"The Japanese economy is still picking up slowly, while difficulties continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the government said in its November report, released on Thursday.

The government downgraded its view in October while the Bank of Japan toned down its economic assessment this month, voicing concerns about possible fallout from Europe's debt crisis and signalling readiness to ease monetary policy again if the nation's recovery comes under threat.

Japan's economy rebounded in the third quarter from a recession triggered by the March 11 earthquake, but analysts expect the pace of growth will slow in the current quarter as a strong yen and faltering global growth weigh on the economy.

The government repeated its view that exports are levelling off and also stuck to its assessment that factory output is picking up, but said the negative impact from the Thai floods could appear in November data.

It stuck to its view on private consumption, saying it is almost levelling off.

"We cannot be optimistic about private spending, taking into consideration the income situation," said Shigeru Sugihara, director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office.

"Not just consumption -- we see high risks to factory output and exports."

The government expects the economy to continue to pick up but said it remains cautious over risks from a "further slowdown of less resilient overseas economies, volatile fluctuations in exchange rates and share prices due to the euro-zone debt crisis and the flood disaster in Thailand".

It also repeated that it expects the Bank of Japan to support the economy through close cooperation with the government.