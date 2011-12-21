* Govt says economy picking up slowly
* Govt downgrades corp sentiment after BOJ tankan
* Uncertainty remains on Europe despite summit
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's government stuck to
its assessment that the economy is slowly picking up in a
monthly report, but said it is remaining vigilant about risks
from a slowdown overseas, volatile markets and Europe's
sovereign debt crisis.
The government cut its view on corporate sentiment for the
first time in two months, saying sentiment among large
manufacturers is weakening and that it is necessary to be
cautious about the future as a strong yen and Europe's woes
threaten external demand.
The government also acknowledged that a summit this month in
Europe has failed to quell fears about some European countries'
public finances, which could be another worry for Japan as it
compiles next fiscal year's budget and a proposal to raise the
sales tax.
"The Japanese economy is still picking up slowly, while
difficulties continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the
Cabinet Office said in its December report, released on
Wednesday.
The government downgraded its view of corporate sentiment to
reflect the Bank of Japan's tankan survey, which last week
showed that the mood among manufacturers was more pessimistic
than economists had forecast.
Japan's economy will continue to recover in the future,
albeit slowly, the report said, as a bounce in production
following a recovery in supply chains fades away.
A European summit deal to strengthen budget discipline in
the euro zone has largely failed to ease concerns about the
continent's two-year old sovereign debt crisis, which is
reflected in a slumping euro and rising bond yields.
The government delayed the release of this month's economic
report by two days as it rushed to respond to the death of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-Il. The report does not take Kim's death
into account, but it could pose risks to Japan's economy if the
Korean peninsula fell into chaos.
Europe's crisis and the yen's relentless strength prompted
economists to again sharply downgrade their outlook for Japan's
export-reliant economy, a Reuters poll showed last week.
For the first time, economists predicted a contraction in
the fiscal year that ends in March 2012, by 0.4 percent, instead
of moderate growth.
Forecasts for 0.1 percent growth in the current quarter and
0.4 percent in early 2012 mean that the world's third largest
economy will skirt the technical definition of recession -- two
consecutive quarters of contraction.
The government repeated its view that exports are levelling
off and also stuck to its assessment that factory output is
picking up.
It kept to its view on private consumption, saying it is
almost levelling off.