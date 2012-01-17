* Govt keeps overall view on economy for third month
* Asia-bound exports weak, exacerbated by European woes
* Euro zone crisis a concern for financial system, markets
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's government
maintained its assessment that the economy is slowly picking but
cut its view on exports for the first time in three months, as
the yen's strength and the euro zone debt crisis hurt overseas
demand.
In its monthly report published on Tuesday, the government
cited weakness in exports to Asia, which account for more than
half of Japan's total exports. It said that emerging economies
have been hurt by the slowdown in Europe, which in turn is
dampening demand in Asia for Japanese exports.
The government said the euro zone debt crisis "has been a
cause for concern over the financial system and markets," with
the euro continuing to weaken against the yen, Minoru Masujima,
director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office, told
reporters.
The euro fell to an 11-year low against the yen on Monday
after Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries
late last week, raising concern about Japan's export-reliant
economy.
"The Japanese economy is still picking up slowly, while
difficulties continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the
government said in its January report. "Exports are weakening
recently," it said.
The impact of the Thai floods appears to be short-lived,
with manufacturers expected to have increased production in
December and January, Masujima said. But the euro zone crisis
could affect Japan's economy through trade, volatility in stock
and currency markets, and Japanese banks' European bond
holdings, he said.
He added that public works projects for post-quake
reconstruction may not start fully until the spring.
Soft data on exports and production have supported
economists' predictions that the economy slowed down sharply or
even contracted in the final quarter of last year, as the
recovery driven by companies' mending of supply chains waned.
In the report, the government also reiterated that it and
the Bank of Japan will work together to beat
deflation .
The central bank gave a bleaker assessment on the economy
last month, saying the pickup in economic activity had paused
due to the effects of an overseas slowdown and the yen's rise.