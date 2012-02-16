* Govt keeps economic view unchanged in monthly report
* View on consumer spending raised 1st time in 6 months
* Wary of effect on overseas economies of euro zone crisis
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Feb 16 The government stuck to its
assessment that Japan's economy is slowly picking up on Thursday
and raised its view on consumer spending for the first time in
six months, after a resumption of subsidies for fuel-efficient
cars boosted sales.
It said consumer spending was holding firm, with incomes
flat and a recovery in consumer confidence.
But it remained cautious over risks from a further slowdown
in overseas economies stemming from Europe's debt problems and
the impact on financial markets, as well as power supply
constraints following the Fukushima radiation crisis triggered
by the March earthquake and tsunami.
Fukushima raised public fears over nuclear safety that have
prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks, and
the loss of nuclear power has raised the prospect of forced
power rationing and blackouts in the summer peak demand period.
The release of the monthly report comes two days after the
Bank of Japan surprised markets by easing monetary policy,
boosting its asset purchases and setting 1 percent consumer
inflation as a near-term goal.
The government view is in line with that of the BOJ, whose
governor Masaaki Shirakawa said after the central bank's meeting
that the economy is headed towards a moderate recovery but the
outlook remains highly uncertain.
"The economy is still picking up slowly, while difficulties
continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the Cabinet Office
said in the report.
The economy shrank more than expected in the
October-December quarter as flooding in Thailand, a strong yen
and weak demand hurt exports, after having rebounded in the
third quarter from an earthquake-triggered recession.
But analysts see the fourth-quarter drop as temporary and
expect the economy to grow moderately this year helped by
reconstruction demand from the March disaster.
The yen weakened against the dollar to a 3-1/2 month
low of 78.74 yen on Thursday in the wake of the BOJ easing, with
the central bank's increased asset buying underlining its
resolve to end deflation.
The report upgraded the view on consumer spending for the
first time since August. "Domestic demand is relatively firm,"
said Minoru Masujima, director of macroeconomic analysis at the
Cabinet Office.
"Consumer sentiment has been picking up these last few
months, so confidence is recovering after the March disaster."
But the government reiterated that exports have been
weakening recently. In its January report it downgraded its
assessment of exports for the first time in three months due to
the strong yen and with the euro zone debt problems hurting
overseas demand.
The government repeated that it will work together with the
BOJ to end deflation and expects the central bank to take
appropriate and decisive steps.