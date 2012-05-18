* Reconstruction after quake helps Japan outlook
* Govt more upbeat on consumer spending and exports
* Concerns on euro zone crisis and market turmoil remain
TOKYO, May 18 Japan's government took a brighter
view of the economy in a report on Friday, thanks to to
improvements in private consumption and exports, but it warned
that Europe's debt crisis and financial market swings could
worsen the outlook.
The upgrade, the first since August last year, comes one day
after data showed Japan's economy grew faster than the United
States, Germany and Britain in the first quarter as subsidies
boosted sales of energy-efficient cars.
The more optimistic assessment also acknowledged the
economic impact of reconstruction work after a record earthquake
devastated Japan's northeast coast in March 2011.
The government lifted its assessment of personal consumption
and exports as salaries are slowly rising and exports to the
United States and Asia increase.
"The effects of the earthquake have been harsh, but there is
reconstruction demand and the economy is slowly recovering," the
Cabinet Office said in its monthly economic report for May.
The government said private consumption is slowly increasing
as people spend more on cars and travel. In April, the
government said consumption has bottomed out.
Exports are showing signs of picking up, the report said.
Last month, the government said exports were flat.
The government upgraded its assessment of the labour market,
saying things are picking up in areas not affected by the
earthquake as companies are increasing overtime pay and youth
unemployment is falling.
The Cabinet Office strengthened its warning about Europe's
prolonged debt crisis, saying uncertainty is increasing, as
speculation mounts that Greece will leave the euro zone.
Japan's economy bounced back in the first quarter from a
year-end lull thanks to rebuilding of the tsunami-battered
northeast, solid private spending and some improvement in
exports.
The world's third-largest economy grew 1.0 percent in the
January-March quarter, just above a median forecast of 0.9
percent, data showed on Thursday.
Japan's gross domestic product will expand by 2.0 percent in
the fiscal year to March 2013 as government spending on
reconstruction gathers momentum, according to a Reuters poll.