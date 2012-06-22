* Post-quake rebuilding, domestic demand help economy

* Govt raises view on capex, corporate profits, housing

* Remains vigilant over Europe debt crisis, market fallout

TOKYO, June 22 Japan said on Friday its economy continues to recover, albeit moderately, led by robust consumer spending and demand from reconstruction efforts after last year's earthquake, but added it was worried about the possible fallout from the euro zone's debt troubles.

The government upgraded its view on capital spending for the first time in three months on the back of a pick up in corporate profits and support from reconstruction.

"The economy is moderately recovering helped by reconstruction demand, although difficulties continue to prevail," the Cabinet Office said in its latest report.

The assessment came after the Bank of Japan revised up its view of the economy last week, saying that growth was picking up moderately due to firm domestic demand.

The government upgraded its assessment on capital expenditure to "picking up slowly". Previously, it said business investment was showing signs of recovery.

It also raised its view on corporate profits in June for the second straight month, saying they were "picking up" instead of "leveling off".

Industrial production was recovering slowly on solid demand for autos helped by government subsidies for fuel-efficient cars and buoyant sales of Japanese vehicles in the United States.

"Auto sales need to be closely watched as benefits from government subsidies may be over around August," said Minoru Masujima, director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office.

The government also raised its assessment on housing construction for the first time in two months, noting that it was likely to continue to pick up due to strong housing starts in quake-hit parts of the country.

A Reuters poll this week showed that Japan's economy is set to outperform its industrialised peers this year as it rebuilds after last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami, and on a long-needed pick up in consumer spending. ((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging:kaori.kaneko.reuters.com@reuters.net)(+81-3-6441-1983)