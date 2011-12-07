TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's foreign reserves rose to $1.30 trillion at the end of November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Japanese authorities spent 9,091.6 billion yen on currency intervention between October 28 and November 28, the ministry said earlier. JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars) END-NOVEMBER END-OCTOBER END-SEPTEMBER YEAR AGO TOTAL 1,304.763 1,209.882 1,200.593 1,101.031 To view the full tables, go to the MOF website at: