* Over Y9 trln intervention lifts foreign reserves
* Deposits more than triple after intervention
* Analyst sceptical on impact of intervention
* Income from coupon payments also contributes
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's foreign reserves hit
an all-time high in November after the government spent a record
sum intervening in currency markets to curb the yen's gains and
help the export-led economy.
Japan has intervened in foreign exchange markets at least
three times this year, battling strength in the yen stemming
from the euro zone's debt woes and a stuttering global economy.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi has said repeatedly that Japan
will not hesitate to take decisive steps against speculative
currency moves to protect exporters from a firmer yen.
The government "needs to consider that rises in currency
reserves led by intervention mean increases in Japan's borrowing
as the nation has to issue financing bills for intervention, and
it should also consider unrealised losses," said Tohru Sasaki,
head of Japan rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase Bank in
Tokyo.
"I doubt how effective currency intervention is ... but
Japan may intervene again if the yen surges to a record high (vs
the dollar). The global economic situation is focused on
Europe's debt troubles and it's not about the yen," Sasaki said.
Japan's foreign reserves rose to $1.3 trillion at the end of
November compared with $1.21 trillion at the end of October, the
Ministry of Fiance said on Wednesday.
Japan held onto a good part of the dollars it bought via
intervention in deposits, the data showed, signalling that the
government is still struggling to find the right timing to buy
U.S. Treasury bills with the dollars, given the risk of rises in
Treasury yields.
Among components of the foreign reserves, deposits more than
tripled to $45.3 billion by the end of November from the end of
October and were the highest since January 2010, while
securities increased by 5.7 percent.
The ministry declined to comment on the reason for the rise
in deposits but a senior official said bond yield volatility was
behind that large accumulation of deposits.
Japanese authorities spent a record 9.09 trillion yen on
currency intervention in the month to Nov. 28, the ministry said
last month.
As Japan is estimated to have spent nearly 8 trillion yen on
Oct. 31 alone, a record for a single day, the monthly amount
suggests the ministry covertly spent about 1 trillion yen in the
days that followed, probably to keep markets more on edge.
Japan's efforts helped the dollar stay relatively steady
around 77-78 yen in the past week, off its record low
of 75.31 yen hit just hours before intervention began in
October.
In August, Japan sold 4.5129 trillion yen in currency
intervention, far exceeding the 2.125 trillion yen it sold on
Sept. 15 last year.
Japan also used 692.5 billion yen in March when the Group of
Seven (G7) countries carried out their first coordinated foreign
exchange intervention in more than a decade, after the yen shot
up against the dollar in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami.
Income from coupon payments also contributed to the growth
in foreign reserves in November, the ministry said.