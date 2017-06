TOKYO Feb 7 Japan conducted a total of about 1 trillion yen ($13.05 billion)in "stealth" currency market intervention in the October-December quarter in a bid to weaken the yen against the dollar, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.

Japan intervened from Nov. 1-4, the data showed, in addition to Oct. 31 which the ministry had already announced.

The data also showed that Tokyo did not intervene in euro/yen during the quarter.