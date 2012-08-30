* July retail sales -0.8 pct yr/yr vs forecast -0.2 pct
yr/yr
* Consumption loses momentum as exports struggle to recover
* Japan economy may hit a soft-patch later this year
-analyst
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japanese retail sales posted a
faster-than-expected decline in the year to July, down for the
first time in eight months, as a boost from stimulus-driven
consumption tapers off and sluggish exports cloud the outlook
for the world's third-biggest economy.
The 0.8 percent decrease in retail sales in July was bigger
than a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent decline. It
followed a meagre 0.2 percent gain in June after robust sales
seen earlier this year.
The data provided more evidence that private consumption,
which accounts for roughly 60 percent of the economy, is losing
momentum after having rebounded from the slump caused by last
year's earthquake and tsunami.
Some economists expect the economy to enter a soft patch
later this year as government subsidies for low-emission car
purchases are running out and exports are languishing, keeping
the Bank of Japan under pressure to ease monetary policy
further.
"Momentum in private consumption has slowed down as the
income situation has not improved. The not-so-good mood in the
financial markets is also impacting on sentiment," said Yasuo
Yamamoto, a senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Private consumption is moving sideways at the moment and it
will likely slow down further from around September as benefits
from government subsidies for fuel-efficient car purchasing will
wane."
Sales of cars rose 32.5 percent in July from a year earlier,
further slowing from a record 55.3 percent gain in the year to
April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
showed.
Sales of food and beverages fell an annual 1.6 percent in
July due to sluggish sales of beer and soft drinks due to poor
weather.
Fuel sales also dropped 7.0 percent in the year to July
reflecting the decline in oil prices.
Compared to the previous month, retail sales fell 1.5
percent, following a 1.2 percent decline in the previous month,
the data also showed.
Recent weak data could raise policymakers' concern that
fresh stimulus measures could be needed, as exports may struggle
to recover before the effect on the economy of rebuilding from
the March 2011 disaster begins to fade.
Japan's economy has so far outpaced growth of most G7
countries on solid private consumption and reconstruction
spending. But export data posted in July showed the sharpest
annual drop in six months, in line with trends seen in other
export-driven Asian economies, casting doubt on Japan's recovery
prospects.
The BOJ frets that the timing of a recovery may be delayed,
but wants to hold off on easing monetary policy again -- after
having acted in February and April -- unless risks heighten
enough to kill any chance of a recovery.