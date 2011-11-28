TOKYO, Nov 29 Japanese retail sales rose
1.9 percent in October from a year earlier, government data
showed on Tuesday, underlining firm personal consumption in the
face of slowing growth at home and overseas.
The fall was more than a median market forecast for a 0.6
percent annual increase, and followed a 1.1 percent drop in the
year to September, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI) showed.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised;
economists' median forecast in parentheses):
-----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST
-----------------------------------------------------
year/year +1.9 (+0.6) -1.1 -2.6
month/month +1.4 -1.4 -1.7
-----------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the METI website:
here
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)