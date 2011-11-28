TOKYO, Nov 29 Japanese retail sales rose 1.9 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, underlining firm personal consumption in the face of slowing growth at home and overseas.

The fall was more than a median market forecast for a 0.6 percent annual increase, and followed a 1.1 percent drop in the year to September, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses):

-----------------------------------------------------

OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST -----------------------------------------------------

year/year +1.9 (+0.6) -1.1 -2.6

month/month +1.4 -1.4 -1.7 -----------------------------------------------------

