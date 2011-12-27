TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese retail sales
unexpectedly fell 2.3 percent in November from a year earlier,
government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting worries about
the economy are weighing on consumer spending.
The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 0.1
percent increase, and followed a 1.9 percent rise in the year to
October, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI) showed.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised;
economists' median forecast in parentheses):
-----------------------------------------------------
Retail sales NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER
-----------------------------------------------------
year/year -2.3 (+0.1) +1.9 -1.1
month/month -2.1 +1.4 -1.4
-----------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry at: