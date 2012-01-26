TOKYO, Jan 27 Japanese retail sales rose 2.5 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, helped by sales of winter clothing and cars. The climb was greater than a median market forecast for a 2.3 percent annual increase, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): ----------------------------------------------------- Retail sales DECEMBER NOVEMBER OCTOBER ----------------------------------------------------- year/year +2.5(+2.3) -2.2 +1.9 month/month +0.3 -2.0 +1.4 ----------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: