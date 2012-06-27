TOKYO, June 28 Japanese retail sales rose 3.6
percent in May from a year earlier, more than a median market
forecast for a 3.0 percent annual increase, government data
showed on Thursday.
That was also slower than a 5.7 percent climb in the year to
April, however, as a recovery in private consumption from last
year's earthquake starts to lose momentum.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised;
economists' median forecast in parentheses):
-----------------------------------------------------
Retail sales MAY APRIL MARCH
-----------------------------------------------------
year/year +3.6(+3.0) +5.7 +10.3
month/month +0.7 -0.4 -1.2
-----------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
here
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)