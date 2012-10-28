TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese retail sales rose a less-than-expected 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, adding to growing evidence the economy may slip into a mild recession.

The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 1.0 percent increase.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)