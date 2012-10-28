UK armed police respond to two incidents in central London
LONDON, June 3 British armed police have responded to an incident in the Borough Market area of London on Saturday as well as on nearby London Bridge, police said.
TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese retail sales rose a less-than-expected 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, adding to growing evidence the economy may slip into a mild recession.
The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 1.0 percent increase.
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, June 3 British armed police have responded to an incident in the Borough Market area of London on Saturday as well as on nearby London Bridge, police said.
LONDON, June 3 A person who was on London Bridge after an incident on Saturday told a Reuters reporter that she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.