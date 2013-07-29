(Repeats story to additional alert) TOKYO, July 29 Japanese retail sales rose 1.6 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, in a sign that hopes for economic recovery are underpinning consumer spending. The annual rise compared with a 1.9 percent gain projected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.8 percent gain in May, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. To view full tables, go to the ministry's website: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)