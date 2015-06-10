KOFU, Japan, June 10 Bank of Japan board member
Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday the yen's recent declines
reflect growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates earlier than thought in the wake of
robust U.S. payrolls data.
"I can't comment or predict whether the yen will weaken
further. But the yen's current move reflects market views on the
outlook for Fed policy," he said in a news conference after
meeting with business leaders in Kofu, Yamanashi prefecture.
Sato made the remark when asked whether the BOJ's policy
board shared Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments in parliament
that the yen is already "very weak" on a real, effective basis
and doesn't have much room to weaken further.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)