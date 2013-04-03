TOKYO, April 3 The Bank of Japan is expected to
pursue bold monetary policy under new leadership, the Japanese
government said on Wednesday.
Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko,
speaking to reporters, said the government will leave it up to
the central bank to decide the policy step details as the
central bank is independent.
At the two-day rate review that ends on Thursday, the BOJ
will likely start open-ended asset purchases immediately, rather
than from 2014, and increase bond purchases from the current
roughly 2 trillion yen ($21 billion) per month, sources familiar
with the bank's thinking have told Reuters.