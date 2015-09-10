TOKYO Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment turned positive in July-September, a government survey showed on Friday, suggesting that companies were taking China's slowdown and the ensuing market rout in their stride.

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at plus 11.0 in July-September, compared with minus 6.0 in April-June, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office, released on Friday.

The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.

