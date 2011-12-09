TOKYO, Dec 9 Big Japanese manufacturers
turned pessimistic for the first time in two quarters about
business conditions in the three months to December compared
with the previous quarter, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting
that worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and the global
economic slowdown hurt business sentiment.
The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at minus 6.1 in October-December, compared
with plus 10.3 in July-September, according to the joint survey
by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research
Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.
Following is a table of the main figures (figures in
parentheses are forecasts from the previous survey):
----------------------------------------------------------------
BUSINESS SURVEY INDEX ON SENTIMENT
OCT-DEC JULY-SEPT '12 JAN-MARCH APRIL-JUNE
(prev f'cast) f'cast (prev) f'cast
----------------------------------------------------------------
All large firms -2.5 (+8.1) +6.6 +1.1 (+6.0) +1.7
Large manuf -6.1 (+13.6) +10.3 +0.7 (+7.1) +0.7
Large non-manuf -0.5 (+5.2) +4.6 +1.4 (+5.4) +2.3
All small firms -16.1 (-11.1) -22.2 -17.1 (-11.2) -10.7
Small manuf -14.3 (-8.8) -19.2 -22.4 (-14.0) -9.4
Small non-manuf -16.5 (-11.5) -22.8 -16.0 (-10.6) -11.0
----------------------------------------------------------------
2011/12 2011/12
CAPITAL SPENDING OUTLOOK (yr/yr) PCT (prev survey)
All industries +0.7 (+5.4)
Manufacturers +2.8 (+9.0)
Non-manufacturers -0.7 (+3.0)
----------------------------------------------------------------
2011/12 2011/12
RECURRING PROFITS OUTLOOK (yr/yr) PCT (prev survey)
All industries -2.0 (+2.8)
Manufacturers -6.2 (+4.4)
Non-manufacturers -0.0 (+2.1)
----------------------------------------------------------------(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)