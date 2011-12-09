TOKYO, Dec 9 Big Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in two quarters about business conditions in the three months to December compared with the previous quarter, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting that worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and the global economic slowdown hurt business sentiment. The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at minus 6.1 in October-December, compared with plus 10.3 in July-September, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office. Following is a table of the main figures (figures in parentheses are forecasts from the previous survey): ---------------------------------------------------------------- BUSINESS SURVEY INDEX ON SENTIMENT OCT-DEC JULY-SEPT '12 JAN-MARCH APRIL-JUNE (prev f'cast) f'cast (prev) f'cast ---------------------------------------------------------------- All large firms -2.5 (+8.1) +6.6 +1.1 (+6.0) +1.7 Large manuf -6.1 (+13.6) +10.3 +0.7 (+7.1) +0.7 Large non-manuf -0.5 (+5.2) +4.6 +1.4 (+5.4) +2.3 All small firms -16.1 (-11.1) -22.2 -17.1 (-11.2) -10.7 Small manuf -14.3 (-8.8) -19.2 -22.4 (-14.0) -9.4 Small non-manuf -16.5 (-11.5) -22.8 -16.0 (-10.6) -11.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2011/12 2011/12 CAPITAL SPENDING OUTLOOK (yr/yr) PCT (prev survey) All industries +0.7 (+5.4) Manufacturers +2.8 (+9.0) Non-manufacturers -0.7 (+3.0) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2011/12 2011/12 RECURRING PROFITS OUTLOOK (yr/yr) PCT (prev survey) All industries -2.0 (+2.8) Manufacturers -6.2 (+4.4) Non-manufacturers -0.0 (+2.1) ----------------------------------------------------------------(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)