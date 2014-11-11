(Adds details on sales tax, qotes)
* Retailers warn that consumer spending is slowing
* Govt must decide whether to raise sales tax next year
* Politicians turning cautious on sales tax hikes
By Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Nov 11 Sentiment among Japanese
households and service sector companies tumbled in October as a
sales tax hike in April and worries about another tax increase
next year prompted consumers to slash spending.
The grim data will likely fuel speculation that Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will delay next year's sales tax increase to
10 percent because the economy is not strong enough.
Worsening sentiment is also a stark reminder of how far the
economy has veered off course compared to the beginning of the
year when the government claimed its fiscal stimulus spending
would easily offset the impact of higher taxes.
"The sales tax hike is causing a lot of uncertainty," said a
worker at a supermarket in northeastern Japan.
"The cost of daily goods is rising. Heating oil costs are
still high. People are cutting spending."
The service sector sentiment index fell to 44.0 in October
from 47.4 in September, a Cabinet Office survey showed on
Tuesday, which was the lowest level in two years.
The survey focuses on workers such as taxi drivers and
restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity
to consumer and retail trends. Those surveyed also turned more
pessimist about the outlook two to three months from now.
The Cabinet Office downgraded its assessment of services
sector sentiment for the first time since April.
"It has been six months since the first sales tax hike, and
now more customers are gravitating toward shops with cheaper
prices," said a worker at a car dealership in central Japan.
Consumer confidence also deteriorated for a third straight
month in October to 38.9 in October, down from 39.9 in
September. It was the lowest reading since April.
Abe is supposed to decide by the end of this year whether to
raise the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent next year.
However, there is speculation he will delay the plan and
call an early election, after the initial sales tax increase in
April from 5 percent helped push the economy into its deepest
slump since the 2009 global financial crisis.
The government has said it will examine how quickly
third-quarter gross domestic product rebounded to help it decide
whether to raise the tax again. The data is due on Nov. 17, and
some media say Abe could decide to delay the move after the
figures are released.
The tax increases are part of a plan to secure more revenue
for welfare spending and contain the country's massive debt.
