By Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Nov 11 Sentiment among Japanese households and service sector companies tumbled in October as a sales tax hike in April and worries about another tax increase next year prompted consumers to slash spending.

The grim data will likely fuel speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay next year's sales tax increase to 10 percent because the economy is not strong enough.

Worsening sentiment is also a stark reminder of how far the economy has veered off course compared to the beginning of the year when the government claimed its fiscal stimulus spending would easily offset the impact of higher taxes.

"The sales tax hike is causing a lot of uncertainty," said a worker at a supermarket in northeastern Japan.

"The cost of daily goods is rising. Heating oil costs are still high. People are cutting spending."

The service sector sentiment index fell to 44.0 in October from 47.4 in September, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, which was the lowest level in two years.

The survey focuses on workers such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends. Those surveyed also turned more pessimist about the outlook two to three months from now.

The Cabinet Office downgraded its assessment of services sector sentiment for the first time since April.

"It has been six months since the first sales tax hike, and now more customers are gravitating toward shops with cheaper prices," said a worker at a car dealership in central Japan.

Consumer confidence also deteriorated for a third straight month in October to 38.9 in October, down from 39.9 in September. It was the lowest reading since April.

Abe is supposed to decide by the end of this year whether to raise the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent next year.

However, there is speculation he will delay the plan and call an early election, after the initial sales tax increase in April from 5 percent helped push the economy into its deepest slump since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The government has said it will examine how quickly third-quarter gross domestic product rebounded to help it decide whether to raise the tax again. The data is due on Nov. 17, and some media say Abe could decide to delay the move after the figures are released.

The tax increases are part of a plan to secure more revenue for welfare spending and contain the country's massive debt. (Editing by Kim Coghill)