(Adds quotes from economist, details on policy)
* Big manufacturers' sentiment DI +3.8 vs previous +11.0
* Big manufacturers' Q1 2016 DI +4.0 vs previous +7.1
* Big firms raise capex plans but push back spending plans
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 10 Big Japanese manufacturers turned
less optimistic in October-December, a government survey showed
on Thursday, with worries about a slowdown in global demand
weighing on confidence.
Thursday's figures reinforce expectations that the Bank of
Japan's closely-watched tankan corporate sentiment survey due
next week could also show deterioration in business sentiment
heading into year-end.
Worsening corporate sentiment and a relentless decline in
oil prices could set the stage for additional monetary easing
next year as doubts about economic momentum and achievement of
the central bank's 2 percent inflation target remain.
"Our house view is the BOJ will ease in January when they
review their long-term forecasts," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior
economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Manufacturers are clearly worried about the emerging market
slowdown. The domestic economy is not that bad, but it does seem
to have peaked for the time being."
The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at plus 3.8 in October-December, less than
plus 11.0 in July-September, a joint survey by the Ministry of
Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm
of the Cabinet Office, showed on Thursday.
The survey showed that big manufacturers see conditions
improving only slightly in January-March next year, with the
index on the outlook standing at plus 4.0.
Companies said the expect to raise capital expenditure 7.5
percent in the fiscal year that ends in March, more than a 6.1
percent increase shown in the previous survey.
However, the survey found companies were cutting capex plans
for the first half of the fiscal year and increasing spending
plans for the second half, which Tokuda said shows companies are
trying to delay investment.
The BOJ's October-December tankan survey on Dec. 14 is
expected to show the sentiment index for big manufacturers fell
slightly to 11 from 12 in the previous month, according to a
Reuters poll taken before the finance ministry's data.
The BOJ will closely examine the tankan survey when it holds
a two-day policy meeting ending Dec. 18. The BOJ will update its
consumer price and economic growth forecasts at a meeting on
Jan. 28-29.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)