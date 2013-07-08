TOKYO, July 8 Japan's service sector sentiment index dipped to 53.0 in June, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, down for the third straight month, in a sign uncertainty over the outlook for the financial markets was weighing on confidence.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 55.7 in May.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was 53.6 down from 56.2 in May.

The Cabinet Office said the pace of economic recovery is recently moderating.