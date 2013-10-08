TOKYO Oct 8 Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 52.8 in September, posting the first rise in six months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the feel-good effects from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies are spreading through the economy.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 51.2 in August.

The outlook index, which indicates the level of confidence in future conditions, stood at 54.2, up from 51.2 points from the previous month, the data showed.

The Cabinet Office raised its view on economy watchers, saying the economy is steadily picking up. It previously said the economy was picking up moderately.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data, called "economy watchers" for the proximity of those surveyed to consumer and retail trends, in comparative form in August 2001.