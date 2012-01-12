TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's service sector
sentiment index rose to 47.0 in December, a Cabinet Office
survey showed on Thursday, partly supported by year-end sales at
retailers.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel
workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for
their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their
confidence about current economic conditions rose from 45.0 in
November.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, worsened to 44.4 from 44.7 in the previous
month.
The Cabinet Office said the economy is moderately picking
up, though the impact from the strong yen continues.
Previously it said the pace of economic recovery was
moderating partly due to the yen's strength.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.