TOKYO, March 14 Big Japanese manufacturers
turned slightly more pessimistic about business conditions in
January-March, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign that
worries about a global slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis
could hinder the economy's recovery.
The business survey index of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at minus 7.3 in January-March, compared with
minus 6.1 in October-December, according to the joint survey by
the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research
Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.
The index measures the percentage of firms that expect the
business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus
the percentage that expect it to worsen.
The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's closely
watched tankan business sentiment survey due on April 2.