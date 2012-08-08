TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 44.2 in July, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, improving for the first time in four months as solid domestic demand underpinned business sentiment.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 43.8 in June.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, worsened to 44.9 in July from 45.7 in the previous month.