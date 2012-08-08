TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's service sector sentiment
index rose to 44.2 in July, a Cabinet Office survey showed on
Wednesday, improving for the first time in four months as solid
domestic demand underpinned business sentiment.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their
confidence about current economic conditions rose from 43.8 in
June.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, worsened to 44.9 in July from 45.7 in the
previous month.