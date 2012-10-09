TOKYO Oct 9 Japan's service sector sentiment
index slipped to 41.2 in September, a Cabinet Office survey
showed on Tuesday, damaged by rising worries about the economic
outlook.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their
confidence about current economic conditions declined from 43.6
in August.
The Cabinet Office began compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.
The Cabinet Office said Japan's economy has been weakening
recently, compared with its previous view that the economy had
been picking up moderately but was showing weak movements.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, was 43.5 in September compared with 43.6 the
month before.