TOKYO Dec 10 Big Japanese manufacturers turned
pessimistic about business conditions in October-December, a
government survey showed on Monday, suggesting it may be
difficult for the economy to emerge from recession.
The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at -10.3 in October-December, compared with
plus 2.5 in July-September, according to the joint survey by the
Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research
Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.
Large manufacturers expect sentiment to improve in the
January-March quarter to plus 1.4.
The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the
business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus
the percentage that expect it to worsen.
The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's closely watched
tankan business sentiment survey due on Dec. 14.