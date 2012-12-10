TOKYO Dec 10 Japan's service sector sentiment
index edged up to 40.0 in November, a Cabinet Office survey
showed on Monday, suggesting the economy has stopped
deteriorating.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed that their
confidence about current economic conditions rose from 39.0 in
October.
In its assessment of the survey results, the Cabinet Office
said Japan's economy remains weak. That compared with its
previous view that the economy was weakening further.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, was 41.9, up from 41.7 in October.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.